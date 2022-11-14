Holiday Angel Tree program returns to help Midlands children

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Angel Tree program is returning for the 2022 holiday season to help children in the Midlands.

The program is run through the Richland County Court Appointed Special Advocates. CASA volunteers serve as guardians ad litem, providing representation to ensure every child has a safe, permanent and supportive home.

The Angel Tree program makes sure those children have gifts during the holiday season.

“Every year staff, guardians ad litem, and the children we serve are wowed by Richland County EMS, the generous businesses, and the people in this community,” said Dante Roberts, executive director of CASA.

“Without the community’s help, none of this is possible.”

CASA accepts gifts for children of all ages. Organizers said they often run short on items for tweens and teens between 12 and 17. Gift cards are also suggested as a way to allow the children to shop or go to the movies.

Businesses can participate in the program in three ways:

Allow CASA to set up an Angel Tree in their office space for staff and visitors to pick a child to “adopt” for gift donations. The “tree” is actually a wall poster with angel ornaments that serve as a wish list for children in foster care. CASA can pick up tagged, unwrapped gifts from offices and distribute them to the children’s caretakers.

Adopt angels without an Angel Tree. Businesses can request the number of children they would like to “adopt,” and CASA will send them the children’s descriptions and wish lists directly.

Collect gifts for donation. CASA can supply a decorated box to set up in an office space for staff and visitors to fill with newly donated, unwrapped holiday gifts.

For more information on the program, contact Pashion Cook at cook.pashion@richlandcountysc.govc or call 803-904-2715.

CASA said it is also partnering with Richland County EMS for its annual Christmas toy drive, Stuff an Ambulance, which runs from Monday, Nov. 21 until Dec. 8. Residents can drop off new, unwrapped donations at EMS headquarters at 1410 Laurens St.

More information on that program can be found by calling 803-576-3409 or by emailing adams.winta@richlandcountsc.gov.

