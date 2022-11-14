SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Former Walmart location on Bush River Rd sold to computer company

The former Walmart location is being sold to Executive Personal Computers.
The former Walmart location is being sold to Executive Personal Computers.(Colliers)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A former Walmart location on Bush River Road is being sold to a new company for warehousing.

Representatives for Bunrootis LLC said the 203,819 square-foot building is being sold to Executive Personal Computers. The company Colliers represented Bunrootis in the sale.

Bunrootis is an investment and redevelopment company that focuses on the Southeast and central United States.

Executive Personal Computers buys and sells used computer hardware. The company plans to use the location for warehousing and distribution.

“The adaptive reuse of former big box retail stores is a trend occurring across the country as consumers lean into e-commerce and the need for big box bricks-and-mortar is diminished,” said Chuck Salley, the Managing Director of Industrial Services in Colliers’ Columbia office.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RCSD is responding to reports of shots fired at Columbia Place Mall.
RCSD responds to reports of shots fired at Columbia Place Mall
generic crash
Deadly early morning crash in Saluda County under investigation
Adrian Dingle
Former Clemson, NFL defensive end Adrian Dingle passes
Lavel Davis, a wide receiver with the University of Virginia Cavaliers, earned all-state honors...
Former Dorchester Co. football player dies in University of Virginia shooting; Suspect in custody
Authorities said warrants for kidnapping against Jami'la Earvin have been obtained.
3 children found safe, woman in custody after suspected kidnapping in S.C.

Latest News

77-year-old, Robert L. Stevenson is wanted on multiple charges which include two counts of...
RCSD searching for man wanted in connection with sexually abusing children
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER-Dreary & Cold Tuesday, chilly week ahead too
Benedict College wins SIAC Championship
Benedict College wins SIAC Championship
5th Annual USC Veterans Day 5k raises money for Big Red Barn Retreat
5th Annual USC Veterans Day 5k raises money for Big Red Barn Retreat