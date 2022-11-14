Former Walmart location on Bush River Rd sold to computer company

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A former Walmart location on Bush River Road is being sold to a new company for warehousing.

Representatives for Bunrootis LLC said the 203,819 square-foot building is being sold to Executive Personal Computers. The company Colliers represented Bunrootis in the sale.

Bunrootis is an investment and redevelopment company that focuses on the Southeast and central United States.

Executive Personal Computers buys and sells used computer hardware. The company plans to use the location for warehousing and distribution.

“The adaptive reuse of former big box retail stores is a trend occurring across the country as consumers lean into e-commerce and the need for big box bricks-and-mortar is diminished,” said Chuck Salley, the Managing Director of Industrial Services in Colliers’ Columbia office.

