FIRST ALERT WEATHER-Dreary & Cold Tuesday, chilly week ahead too

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for some dreary weather for your Tuesday with a 70% chance of rain.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Rain showers are expected later tonight into the early morning hours.

The chance of rain goes up to 70% Tuesday with highs in the low 50s.

We are near 60 Wednesday with a 20% chance of showers.

Low 50s Thursday with mostly sunny skies.

Friday we dip down to the upper 20s in the morning and highs reach the mid 50s.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

Tonight we are not quite as cold, but still chilly. Lows are in the mid 40s. We have a 20% chance of showers early in the morning hours.

That chance of rain ramps up as we head through the morning Tuesday.

Highs reach the low 50s and the chance of rain is around 70% for Tuesday, around a half inch to 0.75″ is possible. A low pressure system coming from the Gulf of Mexico will bring us the rain chances.

Cloudy skies Wednesday with mid 40s in the morning and highs reach the low 60s by the afternoon. A cold front is nearing, but not quite here yet so our temperatures are near 60, below average but not as cold as what’s to come!

Thursday we cool off as the cold front passes the region. Lows are in the mid to upper 30s and highs reach the low 50s. Skies are mostly sunny.

Friday morning is cold with lows down to 29. Highs reach the mid 50s. High pressure dominates our weather and keeps us sunny.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Tonight: Increasing clouds with lows in the mid 40s. There’s a 20% chance of a sprinkle in the early morning.

Tuesday: There’s a 70% chance of showers and rain with highs reaching the low 50s.

Wednesday: Decreasing clouds and highs in the upper 50s to near 60. There’s just a 20% chance of an isolated shower.

Thursday: Mainly sunny and staying cool. Highs in the low 50s.

Friday: A cold start with lows in the upper 20s. Sunny skies with mid 50s.

Saturday: Low 30s in the morning and mid 50s by the afternoon.

