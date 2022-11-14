SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

FIRST ALERT WEATHER-Gear up for rain Tuesday and a chilly workweek with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.

wis
wis(wis)
By Von Gaskin
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 6:36 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

wis
wis(wis)

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

  • COLD START - Morning lows in the mid 30s today will feel like the mid 20s at times this morning with a NE wind at 5-10mph
  • A COLD RAIN expected Tuesday with highs in the low 50s and a 70% chance of rain
  • The rain will end by Wednesday morning, and clearing is expected
  • The remainder of the week will feature highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s
wis
wis(wis)

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

After a cold start Monday morning the afternoon will remain cool with highs only in the middle 50s under partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday an approaching low pressure system coming up from the Gulf Coast will combine with the cool air damming against the upstate hills to bring us our next chance for scattered showers, but it will be a chilly rain as temperatures will only be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

wis
wis(wis)

This system then moves out over the Atlantic Wednesday morning with skies clearing through the afternoon as temperatures staying below average near 60.

wis
wis(wis)

A new Canadian high pressure then moves down over the Eastern half of the country for the second half of the work week creating sunny skies Thursday and Friday but the cool temperatures remain with highs in the 50s.

wis
wis(wis)

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Monday: Cold Start. Mix of sun and clouds with temperatures only in the middle 50s.

Tuesday: Scattered light rain and chilly. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain is 70%.

Wednesday: Decreasing clouds and highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

Thursday: Mainly sunny and staying cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies with more fall-like temperatures in the middle 50s.

wis
wis(wis)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RCSD is responding to reports of shots fired at Columbia Place Mall.
RCSD responds to reports of shots fired at Columbia Place Mall
generic crash
Deadly early morning crash in Saluda County under investigation
Adrian Dingle
Former Clemson, NFL defensive end Adrian Dingle passes
Dena Michelle Thames was found deceased on Nov. 10, 2021.
New detail revealed in year-old unsolved Kershaw Co. homicide case, investigators say
File photo
Multiple teen suspects arrested in Richland County shooting

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Frost likely tonight in the Midlands
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather