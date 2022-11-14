SkyView
Deadly shooting on Hardwood Drive leaves one dead, suspect in custody

Nathan Thomas
Nathan Thomas(RCSD)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leon Lott said a suspect is in custody after a deadly shooting Sunday.

On Nov. 13, deputies responded in Richland County to the 100 block of Hardwood Dr at around 4:24 p.m.

They investigated reports of a shooting a found a man outside a house with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced deceased.

RCSD arrested Nathan Thomas. He is charged with Murder and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime. Investigators aid Thomas and the victim were in a argument before the shooting happened.

Thomas is booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

