Company buying former Walmart location on Bush River Rd announces multi-million investment

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Wednesday afternoon Executive Personal Computers said they’re bringing over 100 jobs to the area.

The company is expanding its operations to Lexington County with a $9.5 million investment that’s estimated to bring 133 new jobs at the former Walmart located on Bush River Rd.

EPC, Inc. said it offers hard driver shredding, wrap and pack, receiving, auditing, cleaning, recycling, and resale of technology. The expansion will serve as a hub for its east coast operations. It is expected to be operational in the first quarter of 2023.

President of EPC, Inc., Pat Laughlin, said the investment is part of a global growth plan, including 20 locations across America and Europe.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster said,

“EPC, Inc.’s growth is further proof that South Carolina is evolving into a hub for technology-focused companies. Our highly skilled workforce speaks volumes to why businesses invest in the state. We congratulate EPC, Inc. and wish them continued success.”

A former Walmart location on Bush River Road is being sold to a new company for warehousing.

Representatives for Bunrootis LLC said the 203,819 square-foot building is being sold to Executive Personal Computers. The company Colliers represented Bunrootis in the sale.

Bunrootis is an investment and redevelopment company that focuses on the Southeast and central United States.

Executive Personal Computers buys and sells used computer hardware. The company plans to use the location for warehousing and distribution.

“The adaptive reuse of former big box retail stores is a trend occurring across the country as consumers lean into e-commerce and the need for big box bricks-and-mortar is diminished,” said Chuck Salley, the Managing Director of Industrial Services in Colliers’ Columbia office.

