Comanchee Trail death under investigation

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Police Department said they’re investigating a death Monday.

Officers responded to the area in 1000 block of Comanchee Trail in West Columbia at around 1:39 p.m. Monday.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the department at 803-794-0721 or by submitting a tip to Crime Stoppers.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

