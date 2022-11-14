SkyView
Comanchee Trail death under investigation

Police lights generic.
Police lights generic.(Pixabay)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 3:04 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Police Department said they’re investigating a death Monday.

Officers responded to the area in 1000 block of Comanchee Trail in West Columbia at around 1:39 p.m. Monday.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the department at 803-794-0721 or by submitting a tip to Crime Stoppers.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

