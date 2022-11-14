Columbia man to donate 500 Chick-fil-a sandwiches to Prisma Health Children’s Hospital

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man is using his app points to donate 500 Chick-fil-a chicken sandwiches to feed patients and staff at Prisma Health Children’s Hospital.

In addition to Gable Burnett’s donation, the Bush River Rd. Chick-fil-a will also donate 500 Waffle Potato Chips and Chocolate Chunk Cookies. Burnett and the business’s operator Laurel Garcia plan to deliver the meals on Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Patients and staff at the Midlands hospital will gather for lunch in the lobby on Nov. 18.

“I‘m humbled that I’m able to put the points I’ve accumulated to good use by supporting our local children’s hospital,” said Burnett.

He continued, “I look forward to serving patients at Prisma, helping to put a smile on their faces by providing them with food from one of my favorite restaurants.”

Garcia said of the donation, “When Gable told me he wanted to donate all of his points to help patients at Prisma, we were inspired to get involved as well. We’re honored to play a small role in Gable’s amazing act of care in our community.”

