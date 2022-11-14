SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Columbia man to donate 500 Chick-fil-a sandwiches to Prisma Health Children’s Hospital

Chick-fil-A
Chick-fil-A(Gray)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 1:08 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man is using his app points to donate 500 Chick-fil-a chicken sandwiches to feed patients and staff at Prisma Health Children’s Hospital.

In addition to Gable Burnett’s donation, the Bush River Rd. Chick-fil-a will also donate 500 Waffle Potato Chips and Chocolate Chunk Cookies. Burnett and the business’s operator Laurel Garcia plan to deliver the meals on Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Patients and staff at the Midlands hospital will gather for lunch in the lobby on Nov. 18.

“I‘m humbled that I’m able to put the points I’ve accumulated to good use by supporting our local children’s hospital,” said Burnett.

He continued, “I look forward to serving patients at Prisma, helping to put a smile on their faces by providing them with food from one of my favorite restaurants.”

Garcia said of the donation, “When Gable told me he wanted to donate all of his points to help patients at Prisma, we were inspired to get involved as well. We’re honored to play a small role in Gable’s amazing act of care in our community.”

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RCSD is responding to reports of shots fired at Columbia Place Mall.
RCSD responds to reports of shots fired at Columbia Place Mall
generic crash
Deadly early morning crash in Saluda County under investigation
Adrian Dingle
Former Clemson, NFL defensive end Adrian Dingle passes
Dena Michelle Thames was found deceased on Nov. 10, 2021.
New detail revealed in year-old unsolved Kershaw Co. homicide case, investigators say
File photo
Multiple teen suspects arrested in Richland County shooting

Latest News

BRBR’s EAL programs combine skill training and resiliency coaching with horses, to improve...
Big Red Barn Retreat receives $50,000 grant from lululemon Centre
In South Carolina, Google searches for “donate food near me” increased by 630% over the past...
Holiday partnership announced between Harvest Hope and Google
Grave Digger is one of several trucks that will take part in the event at Colonial Life Arena.
Monster Jam to rumble in Colonial Life Arena
In its fifth year, the USC Veterans Day 5k is raising money for the Warrior PATHH, a 7-day...
5th Annual USC Veterans Day 5k raises money for Big Red Barn Retreat