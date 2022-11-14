Big Red Barn Retreat receives $50,000 grant from lululemon Centre

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - The Big Red Barn Retreat announced Wednesday it has received a $50,000 grant from the lululemon Centre for Social Impact. The grant was received on Sept. 6 in support of multiple programs and services.

These services include Healing Arts Therapy, Equine-Assisted Learning (EAL) programs, iRest Yoga Nidra classes, and iRest training for licensed yoga instructors.

BRBR said an estimated 40% of SC Veterans have mental health challenges they struggle with which can lead to unemployment, underemployment, depression, anxiety, isolation, PTSD, alcoholism, and other issues.

The BRBR Healing Arts Therapy classes use art therapists and volunteer Veterans. Participants use art and music to help develop coping skills.

EAL programs use horses to combine skill training and coaching to improve quality of life. BRBR said part of the training includes self-regulation and emotional support.

iRest Yoga Nidra classes are offered at no charge to Veterans, active duty service members, and first responders. The grant funding includes additional training for instructors to improve their classes. BRBR said the therapy is used to help treat chronic pain, insomnia, depression, anxiety and PTSD.

BRBR is a 501(c)(3) that provides free services and training for Veterans, active duty service members, and first responders. More information about the nonprofit can be found at the link here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.