Deadly early morning crash in Saluda County under investigation

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 12:43 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) -A deadly early morning crash in Saluda County is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Investigators said the crash happened at around 5 a.m. on Old Chappell Ferry Rd near Boulder Drive.

The vehicle in the crash was heading north when it went over the center line. It went off the side of the road and hit a mailbox, a ditch and a culvert.

The 32-year-old victim was declared deceased at the scene.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

