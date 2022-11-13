Deadly early morning crash in Saluda County under investigation

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) -A deadly early morning crash in Saluda County is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Investigators said the crash happened at around 5 a.m. on Old Chappell Ferry Rd near Boulder Drive.

The vehicle in the crash was heading north when it went over the center line. It went off the side of the road and hit a mailbox, a ditch and a culvert.

The 32-year-old victim was declared deceased at the scene.

