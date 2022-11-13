A battle of Tigers: Benedict College wins SIAC championship

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Saturday, Nov. 12, the Benedict College Tigers became champions.

The Tigers defeated the Tuskegee Golden Tigers 58-21 to claim the 2022 Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championship. This is the team’s first SIAC championship.

Benedict dominated throughout the 2022 regular season and went undefeated with an 11-0 record.

