A battle of Tigers: Benedict College wins SIAC championship

Benedict College
Benedict College(AP)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 10:19 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Saturday, Nov. 12, the Benedict College Tigers became champions.

The Tigers defeated the Tuskegee Golden Tigers 58-21 to claim the 2022 Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championship. This is the team’s first SIAC championship.

Benedict dominated throughout the 2022 regular season and went undefeated with an 11-0 record.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

