RCSD responding to reports of shots fired at Columbia Place Mall

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is responding to reports of shots fired at Columbia Place Mall.

Investigators are asking residents to avoid the area at this time. Multiple agencies are responding to the reports.

Officials say there are no reports of anyone injured.

We will keep you updated as the story develops.

