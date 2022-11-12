SkyView
RCSD responding to reports of shots fired at Columbia Place Mall

RCSD is responding to reports of shots fired at Columbia Place Mall.
RCSD is responding to reports of shots fired at Columbia Place Mall.(WECT)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 6:30 PM EST
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is responding to reports of shots fired at Columbia Place Mall.

Investigators are asking residents to avoid the area at this time. Multiple agencies are responding to the reports.

Officials say there are no reports of anyone injured.

We will keep you updated as the story develops.

