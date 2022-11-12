New detail revealed in year-old unsolved Kershaw Co. homicide case, investigators say

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - On Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, Dena Thames was found deceased on the side of the road in Kershaw County.

Thames was found on Gaines Church Road near Highway 97 in Camden.

RELATED STORY: Coroner identifies woman found dead on road in Kershaw County

Investigators say they now have new details in the case. A blue Infinity I30 which investigators believe was used during the incident was located.

The case has been cold for a year now and investigators are still actively searching for answers.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or reach out to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office.

Car found in Dena Thames investigation. (Kershaw County Sheriff's Office)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.