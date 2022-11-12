SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

New detail revealed in year-old unsolved Kershaw Co. homicide case, investigators say

Dena Michelle Thames was found deceased on Nov. 10, 2021.
Dena Michelle Thames was found deceased on Nov. 10, 2021.(Kershaw County Sheriff's Office)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - On Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, Dena Thames was found deceased on the side of the road in Kershaw County.

Thames was found on Gaines Church Road near Highway 97 in Camden.

RELATED STORY: Coroner identifies woman found dead on road in Kershaw County

Investigators say they now have new details in the case. A blue Infinity I30 which investigators believe was used during the incident was located.

The case has been cold for a year now and investigators are still actively searching for answers.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or reach out to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office.

Car found in Dena Thames investigation.
Car found in Dena Thames investigation.(Kershaw County Sheriff's Office)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER- One last warm day, then cooling down Sunday
The remains of the 14 soldiers were removed over a period of eight weeks.
Remains of soldiers excavated at Revolutionary War battleground in Camden
File photo
Multiple teen suspects arrested in Richland County shooting
Flooding on I-26 Friday morning after Nicole hit the Midlands.
Flooding on I-26 Friday morning
Micah Brown was sentenced to life in prison in connection with the 2018 Whispering Pines double...
Richland County man sentenced to life in prison in connection with 2018 Whispering Pines double murder

Latest News

Goose Creek Police came up with four names for its new therapy dog — Creeker, Drake, Gander and...
Goose Creek Police want help in naming new therapy dog
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER- One last warm day, then cooling down Sunday
Recount underway for Richland Two school board
Recount underway for Richland Two school board
Carolina never backed down from the fight. And the game began to change with under seven...
Carter’s bucket lifts South Carolina over Clemson 60-58