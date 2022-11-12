FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Cooler, Fall-like temperatures return to the Midlands this week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A cold, Canadian High is moving down over the Eastern half of the country sending us some cooler, more fall-like temperatures the next several days with highs only in the 50s.

WIS (WIS)

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Much cooler today with highs in the upper 50s.

Frost is a concern for Monday morning with lows down into the mid 30s.

Next chance for scattered showers is Tuesday.

Then drying out but staying cool the rest of the work week.

WIS (WIS)

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

A shot of cooler air is moving over the Midlands Sunday as our winds flip out of the North as high pressure drops down into the Ohio River Valley.

Highs today will only top out in the upper 50s, which is nearly 20 degrees cooler then yesterday.

WIS (WIS)

Tonight will clear skies our temperatures will plummet into the low to mid 30s, and with plenty of moisture in the ground, frost will be a concern Monday morning.

Monday afternoon will be another cool day with highs in the middle with partly cloudy skies.

WIS (WIS)

Tuesday an approaching low pressure system will bring us our next chance for scattered showers but it will be a cool rain with temperatures only in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

WIS (WIS)

This system then moves out over the Atlantic Wednesday and high pressure builds back over the region drying things out for the rest of the work week but it stays cool with highs remaining in the 50s Wednesday through Friday.

WIS (WIS)

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Sunday: Sunny but much cooler with highs only in the upper 50s to near 60.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds with temperatures only in the middle 50s.

Tuesday: Scattered light rain and chilly. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain is 60%.

Wednesday: Decreasing clouds and still cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy and staying cool. High temps are in the mid 50s.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies with more fall-like temperatures in the middle 50s.

WIS (WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.