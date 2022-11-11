Soda City Live: Young adults offer mentorship to youth and networking for business owners, to host holiday drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A group of young adults is working to inspire their peers to get involved in community outreach with their organization “Poor Rich Kidzz”.

Soda City Live: Poor Rich Kidzz holiday drive (clear)

The organization hosts several events that promote youth empowerment and mentorship.

Over the next two weekends, Poor Rich Kidzz will host a networking event and holiday drive in need of donations.

