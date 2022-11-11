SkyView
Soda City Live: Simple and elegant Thanksgiving tablescape

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thanksgiving will be coming up in just a few weeks, and if you plan on entertaining guests at your home this year and want to make sure the table is presentable.

Prix Fixe Party designs simple and elegant tablescapes using their shoppable mood boards. Click here for more info.

