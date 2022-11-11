SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: It’s time for Bubbie’s Jewish Food Festival

One of our area's most popular festivals - and one of the most delicious - is this weekend. The...
One of our area's most popular festivals - and one of the most delicious - is this weekend. The 14th annual Bubbie's Jewish Food Festival is Sunday at Beth Shalom Synagogue in Columbia's Forest Acres neighborhood.(Bubbie's Jewish Food Festival)
By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One of our area’s most popular festivals - and one of the most delicious - is this weekend. The 14th annual Bubbie’s Jewish Food Festival is Sunday at Beth Shalom Synagogue in Columbia’s Forest Acres neighborhood.

The event offers some tasty homemade, kosher delectable foods, prepared under Bubbie’s direction. Organizers say some of the other kosher-prepared foods include brisket, corned beef sandwiches, tzimmes, chicken matzah ball soup, stuffed cabbage, kasha varnishkes, Israeli salad, mock chopped liver and hummus, homemade challah, rugelach, and mandel bread.  There will be many other baked goods, as well.

Bubbie’s Jewish Food Festival, celebrating Bubbie’s 14th anniversary with traditional Jewish foods and baked goods, is this Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Beth Shalom Synagogue. That’s at 5827 North Trenholm Road in Columbia. Learn more at https://www.bethshalomcolumbia.org/about-us/bubbies-food-festival/.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Tracking Tornado potential
CCSO said this man escaped a detention center Thursday morning.
U.S. Marshals take lead in manhunt for escaped Clarendon County inmate
Flooding on I-26 Friday morning after Nicole hit the Midlands.
Flooding on I-26 Friday morning
Jonathan Loveless (left) and William Wilson (right)
Bond set at $1 million in Columbia crime spree
A fixture of Forest Acres is being demolished and redeveloped.
Richland Mall to be demolished and redeveloped, largest investment in three decades to Forest Acres

Latest News

Soda City Live: Inaugural Miles Custom Racing Golf Championship
Soda City Live: Inaugural Miles Custom Racing Golf Championship
Soda City Live: Juvenile diabetes virtual forum
Soda City Live: Juvenile diabetes virtual forum
Soda City Live: Columbia Metropolitan Airport participates in Sunflower Program for Hidden...
Soda City Live: Columbia Metropolitan Airport participates in Sunflower Program for Hidden Disabilities
Soda City Live: Inaugural Miles Custom Racing Golf Championship
Soda City Live: Inaugural Miles Custom Racing Golf Championship