Soda City Live: It’s time for Bubbie’s Jewish Food Festival

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One of our area’s most popular festivals - and one of the most delicious - is this weekend. The 14th annual Bubbie’s Jewish Food Festival is Sunday at Beth Shalom Synagogue in Columbia’s Forest Acres neighborhood.

The event offers some tasty homemade, kosher delectable foods, prepared under Bubbie’s direction. Organizers say some of the other kosher-prepared foods include brisket, corned beef sandwiches, tzimmes, chicken matzah ball soup, stuffed cabbage, kasha varnishkes, Israeli salad, mock chopped liver and hummus, homemade challah, rugelach, and mandel bread. There will be many other baked goods, as well.

Bubbie’s Jewish Food Festival, celebrating Bubbie’s 14th anniversary with traditional Jewish foods and baked goods, is this Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Beth Shalom Synagogue. That’s at 5827 North Trenholm Road in Columbia. Learn more at https://www.bethshalomcolumbia.org/about-us/bubbies-food-festival/.

