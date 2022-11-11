SkyView
Soda City Live: Home care resources for veterans

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Military veterans often have difficulty asking for help, and as we all increase in age, our need for help also increases.

Vets are used to helping others and putting so many others’ needs before their own, which can also be a reason they often have difficulty asking for help.

Synergy Home Care Gerontologist Dr. Macie Smith shares resources for vets and details of how we can help our former servicemen and women.

Click here for more info. Click here for more info on Dr. Macie Smith.

