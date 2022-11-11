Soda City Live: Home care resources for veterans

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Military veterans often have difficulty asking for help, and as we all increase in age, our need for help also increases.

Vets are used to helping others and putting so many others’ needs before their own, which can also be a reason they often have difficulty asking for help.

Synergy Home Care Gerontologist Dr. Macie Smith shares resources for vets and details of how we can help our former servicemen and women.

Click here for more info. Click here for more info on Dr. Macie Smith.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.