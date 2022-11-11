SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Richland One features “The Lemonade Twins” with Thanksgiving meals at schools

Lemonade Twins
Lemonade Twins
By WIS
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 8:45 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Richland One’s Nutrition Services Department will serve Thanksgiving meals.

This year, meals will feature young entrepreneurs Faith and Malia Jeffcoat’s homemade lemonade as a part of the lunch program.

The sisters, who are also twins are students at Meadowfield Elementary School.

“The Lemonade Twins” started their business in 2020 and hope to inspire other young entrepreneurs to start their own business.

Students at participating schools can invite family members to attend.

“This is a great opportunity for parents to engage with their kids at school,” said Nutrition Services Director Tracy Dixon. “We wanted to do something a little different for our guests. This is the perfect opportunity to showcase these young entrepreneurs because they’re from Richland One.”

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WIS has the latest developments as South Carolina votes.
DECISION 2022: South Carolina Votes
Democratic candidate for South Carolina Superintendent of Education Lisa Ellis.
Ellis campaign concedes in SC Superintendent of Education race
A fixture of Forest Acres is being demolished and redeveloped.
Richland Mall to be demolished and redeveloped, largest investment in three decades to Forest Acres
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER- TRACKING NICOLE
CCSO said this man escaped a detention center Thursday morning.
Manhunt underway for escaped inmate in Clarendon County

Latest News

The City of Columbia and Richland School District Two are providing teens with paid work...
Richland School District Two to have recount
Orangeburg County School District receives $190M bond referendum
Orangeburg County School District receives $190M bond referendum
Orangeburg County School District receives $190M bond referendum
Orangeburg County School District receives $190M bond referendum
Sumter Co. School Board to undergoes significant turnover after election
Sumter Co. School Board undergoes significant turnover after election