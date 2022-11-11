Richland One features “The Lemonade Twins” with Thanksgiving meals at schools

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Richland One’s Nutrition Services Department will serve Thanksgiving meals.

This year, meals will feature young entrepreneurs Faith and Malia Jeffcoat’s homemade lemonade as a part of the lunch program.

The sisters, who are also twins are students at Meadowfield Elementary School.

“The Lemonade Twins” started their business in 2020 and hope to inspire other young entrepreneurs to start their own business.

Students at participating schools can invite family members to attend.

“This is a great opportunity for parents to engage with their kids at school,” said Nutrition Services Director Tracy Dixon. “We wanted to do something a little different for our guests. This is the perfect opportunity to showcase these young entrepreneurs because they’re from Richland One.”

