Richland County man sentenced to life in prison in connection with 2018 Whispering Pines double murder

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Richland county man is sentenced to life in prison without parole after killing two people in Columbia four years ago.

Micah Brown was convicted on two murder counts and an attempted murder count during a jury trial this week.

On the night of November 7, 2018, deputies say he shot at and violently assaulted three defenseless people on Whispering Pines Road.

25-year-old Brennan Montgomery died from a gunshot wound. Jasmine Richardson, 24, was beaten to death with a pistol.

And a third victim, who has recovered, was shot several times and then beaten with a metal rod.

The Montgomery and Richardson families say although nothing will bring their loved ones back, they are satisfied with the outcome, given that at least Brown cannot make another family suffer like theirs have.

“There’s no numerical digit that could equate to my brother’s life,” Brandi Montgomery, Brennan’s sister, said. “I am happy that he did get life. He doesn’t deserve to be roaming the streets.”

Adinah Richardson, Jasmine’s mother, said she was not surprised that Brown got life in prison.

“It’s never going to be enough,” she said. “Everybody thinks that you get closure, they say closure, you never get closure. I mean it’s bittersweet. You have to relive and go through the trial and then, you’re going to get justice so I mean it has to be done, but it’s hard.”

Dale Scott, who tried the case for the state, called it one of the “most egregious and heinous” sets of facts he has ever seen in 17 years of prosecuting violent crime.

“Micah Brown got life, Micah Brown deserved life,” Scott, Senior Assistant Solicitor with the 5th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, said. “Life was the only sentence that truly reflected the nature of his actions on the night of November 7, 2018.”

During the trial, the prosecution laid out how Brown attacked the victims, who were supposedly his friends, and then went on to joke about what he had done to someone else later that night.

Just prior to sentencing, Brandi Montgomery addressed the courtroom, saying that her brother gave everyone a chance, including the defendant.

She said she hopes that one day he finds it in his heart to show some remorse.

“The last four years have been painful,” Montgomery said. “I feel empty, my family feels empty without having Brennan here on this earth.”

Brown, who chose to represent himself, did not make any statements during sentencing.

Adinah Richardson said it is a fight every day to wake up with the same pain, but one thing keeps her going.

“God’s grace and mercy, wouldn’t be here without it,” she said.

Brennan was “the joke in the middle of a heavy moment,” his sister Brandi said.

She said he was an energetic, goofy, funny person.

“Just a great personality with a big heart, obviously too big for this world,” Brandi Montgomery said. “But he will forever live on as long as me and my family are living.”

Adinah Richardson said she wants her daughter to be remembered for her “big heart.”

“She was fun-loving, she loved everybody,” Richardson said. “She’s going to be truly missed. She’s here, not physically, but she’s here.”

Brown intends to appeal, according to his standby counsel.

A second suspect, Choatte Neal, is currently in pretrial detention. It is unclear at this point whether he intends to plead guilty or request a jury trial.

