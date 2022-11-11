SkyView
Program offering scholarship for aspiring teachers

Teachers of Tomorrow will award 20 applicants up to $6,000 in scholarships to obtain teacher certification through their program.(Live 5)
By Lauren Quinlan
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 5:00 AM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Teachers of Tomorrow, an alternative certification program, is providing scholarships for a handful of people in South Carolina and seven other states looking to start their teaching careers.

Teachers of Tomorrow will award 20 applicants up to $6,000 in scholarships to obtain teacher certification through their program.

Officials with the organization say they’ve been the nation’s most comprehensive provider of teacher services since 2005. They provide accredited pre-certification training, research-based test preparation, and ongoing professional development.

The new teacher scholarship is for anyone looking to pursue a career in teaching or switch careers and obtain a teacher certification.

To qualify, applicants must complete an online form and provide a short essay on what inspired them to choose a career in teaching. Applicants must also enroll in Teachers of Tomorrow by Dec. 15, 2022, to be considered for the scholarship.

The deadline to apply is Nov. 30 and all 20 recipients will be announced in January 2023.

If you’re interested in applying for the new teacher scholarship or want to learn more click here.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

