SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Multiple teen suspects arrested in Richland County shooting

File photo
File photo(MGN)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrests of multiple suspects in a shooting that happened near Ridge View High School.

On Sept. 29 deputies were dispatched on reports of shots fired in a neighborhood adjacent to the school at around 12:30 p.m.

Investigators found the gunfire was exchanged in the pool area of 92 Marchbank Parkway. No one was reported injured in the incident or filed a property damage report.

Two teens, a 15 and a 17-year-old were charged with aggravated breach of peace. RCSD said their identities are not being released because of their age.

Brian Samuel, Jr., was also charged with aggravated breach of peace. He was booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

RCSD said they expect to make more arrests in the case.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Tracking Tornado potential
CCSO said this man escaped a detention center Thursday morning.
U.S. Marshals take lead in manhunt for escaped Clarendon County inmate
Jonathan Loveless (left) and William Wilson (right)
Bond set at $1 million in Columbia crime spree
A fixture of Forest Acres is being demolished and redeveloped.
Richland Mall to be demolished and redeveloped, largest investment in three decades to Forest Acres
38-year-old Charles Kenneth Meador is being charged after leading deputies on a pursuit.
Columbia man charged after leading deputies on pursuit

Latest News

The remains of the 14 soldiers were removed over a period of eight weeks.
Remains of soldiers excavated at Revolutionary War battleground in Camden
Notre Dame linebacker Jordan Botelho blocks the punt of Clemson's Aidan Swanson during the...
Clemson to meet Louisville in homestand game
Flooding on I-26 Friday morning after Nicole hit the Midlands.
Flooding on I-26 Friday morning
WIS First Alert Weather: Nov. 11, 2022