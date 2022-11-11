Multiple teen suspects arrested in Richland County shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrests of multiple suspects in a shooting that happened near Ridge View High School.

On Sept. 29 deputies were dispatched on reports of shots fired in a neighborhood adjacent to the school at around 12:30 p.m.

Investigators found the gunfire was exchanged in the pool area of 92 Marchbank Parkway. No one was reported injured in the incident or filed a property damage report.

Two teens, a 15 and a 17-year-old were charged with aggravated breach of peace. RCSD said their identities are not being released because of their age.

Brian Samuel, Jr., was also charged with aggravated breach of peace. He was booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

RCSD said they expect to make more arrests in the case.

