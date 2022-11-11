SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

‘He is a go-getter’: 8-year-old applies for job to buy an Xbox

An 8-year-old boy in Kentucky said he wanted to purchase an Xbox so he applied for a job to pay for it. (Source: WLEX)
By Kristen Edwards
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WLEX) - A Lexington elementary school student says he decided to get a job to purchase an Xbox.

So, he applied for a job at Drake’s Leestown restaurant.

Family members describe 8-year-old Nash Johnson as energetic and someone who knows what they want.

To get an Xbox, Nash knew he needed some cash. He hopped online and filled out an application to be a dishwasher.

“That was the easiest job I knew. Also, I’m very good at washing dishes,” Nash said.

Nash’s mother, Belinda Johnson, said she had no idea her son sent an application, but she was not surprised.

“That kid is not afraid to fail. He is a go-getter,” Belinda Johnson said. “Financial literacy is really important in our household.”

Nash has jars at home where he learns to save, give and spend. The job at Drake’s was how he was going to get more cash in his spend jar.

“He said, ‘I can get me more money if I get a job. It will get me more money than doing my chores,’” Belinda Johnson said.

However, employees at Drake’s have to be at least 16 years old.

The restaurant couldn’t give Nash the job due to his age, but the team invited him to orientation, where they surprised him with the Xbox.

“I was like shocked, very shocked,” Nash said.

The 8-year-old said he still wants to work as well.

“I wish I had the job and the Xbox,” he said.

Nash’s mother said that’s the kind of work ethic she hopes he carries forever, along with his courage.

“Don’t be afraid to jump out there and go for it. Go get it,” Belinda Johnson said. “You want something, get it.”

Copyright 2022 WLEX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Showers ending this evening with drier weather for the weekend
CCSO said this man escaped a detention center Thursday morning.
U.S. Marshals take lead in manhunt for escaped Clarendon County inmate
Flooding on I-26 Friday morning after Nicole hit the Midlands.
Flooding on I-26 Friday morning
Micah Brown was sentenced to life in prison in connection with the 2018 Whispering Pines double...
Richland County man sentenced to life in prison in connection with 2018 Whispering Pines double murder
Jonathan Loveless (left) and William Wilson (right)
Bond set at $1 million in Columbia crime spree

Latest News

Strong wind, rain from Nicole impact Tybee Island, Ga., Thursday afternoon.
Rains from Nicole douse eastern US from Georgia to Canada
Vice President Kamala Harris bows her head and pauses as she lays a wreath at the Tomb of the...
Veterans ‘best of America,’ VP Harris says in laying wreath
FILE - An advertisement for Bitcoin cryptocurrency is displayed on a street in Hong Kong, on...
Crypto exchange giant FTX collapses, files for bankruptcy
Destruction is seen in Kherson, Ukraine.
Zelenskyy says Ukrainian special military units in Kherson