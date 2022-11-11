SkyView
Furry Friend Friday - Blue

Blue is a 1-year-old Hound mix-up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 6:55 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Blue is a 1-year-old Hound mix-up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline! He recently lost his family due to no fault of his own. Sadly, his home environment was no longer a safe place for him to live. We hope we can find this amazing boy the wonderful home that he deserves in time for the holidays!

Blue is an absolutely wonderful dog! He is a sweet, lovable boy that is very affectionate and loves to be petted. He will climb right in your lap and give you kisses if you let him! You will fall in love with his playfulness and adorable forehead wrinkles. Blue loves toys and especially loves to play tug-of-war.

He is a smart boy that listens well and knows how to sit. He is super treat-motivated! Blue walks great on a leash. He is not a big barker which is a plus for many families, especially if you live close to other people. He has a flexible energy level meaning he would be just as happy going for a run or just lounging with you.

Blue will be a fantastic companion for a lucky family! He is great with other dogs and could even be a match for kids. As always, please bring the whole family out to meet any dog that you want to adopt as well as any other dogs in the home to make sure everyone gets along! He is a happy, healthy 60-pound boy that is ready to start his next life chapter in a forever home full of love and attention!

You can meet Blue this Saturday at Pawmetto Lifeline’s “Save a Plate Fur Me” Thanksgiving Adoption Event from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Get a head start on the adoption process by completing an adoption application online before your visit at www.pawmettolifeline.org.

