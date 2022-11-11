Flooding on I-26 Friday morning

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As Nicole moved through the Midlands Friday morning flooding was reported on a major intersection at 5:39 a.m.

SCDOT reported flooding on I-26 approximately one mile east of Exit 97-US 176.

