SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Flooding on I-26 Friday morning

Flooding on I-26 Friday morning after Nicole hit the Midlands.
Flooding on I-26 Friday morning after Nicole hit the Midlands.(SCDOT)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 5:43 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As Nicole moved through the Midlands Friday morning flooding was reported on a major intersection at 5:39 a.m.

SCDOT reported flooding on I-26 approximately one mile east of Exit 97-US 176.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Tracking Tornado potential
CCSO said this man escaped a detention center Thursday morning.
Manhunt underway for escaped inmate in Clarendon County
Jonathan Loveless (left) and William Wilson (right)
Bond set at $1 million in Columbia crime spree
A fixture of Forest Acres is being demolished and redeveloped.
Richland Mall to be demolished and redeveloped, largest investment in three decades to Forest Acres
38-year-old Charles Kenneth Meador is being charged after leading deputies on a pursuit.
Columbia man charged after leading deputies on pursuit

Latest News

WIS First Alert Weather: Nov. 11, 2022
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Tracking Tornado potential
USC students prepare for Tropical Storm Nicole
USC students prepare for Tropical Storm Nicole
Lemonade Twins
Richland One features “The Lemonade Twins” with Thanksgiving meals at schools