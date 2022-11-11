FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Tracking Tornado potential

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Rain and gusty winds expected early this morning with a chance of tornadoes.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

FIRST ALERT DAY for Friday for Tropical conditions from Nicole.

Tornado Watch in effect until 7pm for parts of the Midlands.

Wind Advisory until 7pm Friday, gusts could be up to 40mph.

Heavy rain within strong cells move into the area during the early morning hours.

Tornadoes are a concern with the heavy bands of rain during the night tonight into the early morning!

Keep your WIS FIRST ALERT weather app on “alert” mode to wake you up if there’s a tornado.

Around 1-2″ of rain possible with this system.

Clearing is expected late Friday afternoon, expect dry weather for the weekend.

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

Tornadic activity is a concern tonight as rotating cells are possible as they move in from the south to the north. Please be alert that we will have the possibility of a weak quick tornado popping up. Just make sure you have a way to stay alert to severe weather overnight, something like the First Alert Weather App that you can have you wake up.

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

Friday morning will be breezy with a few on and off tropical downpours. Then another band of heavy rain and gusty winds with the potential for isolated tornadoes moves in around midday.

Rain totals look to be right around 1-2″ and flooding is a concern, but a low one as the soils are dry and the rivers are low.

Please be on the lookout for spotty tornadoes throughout the forecast, they usually are small and quick but can do major damage. Have your weather radio or First Alert Weather App available to wake you up in the event there’s a tornado while you are sleeping.

wis (WIS)

Rain showers move out by late Friday afternoon and we see skies clear up overnight into Saturday. Temperatures are in the low 70s Saturday with mostly sunny skies. Expect a dramatic cool down Sunday with lows in the mid 40s and highs near 60. Skies will be sunny.

Frost is possible Monday morning with lows in the mid 30s. Highs only reach the mid 50s with partly cloudy skies.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

FIRST ALERT Tonight: Tropical showers arrive during the early morning with the small threat of tornadoes.

FIRST ALERT Friday: Rounds of tropical showers with wind gusts up to 40 mph. Highs in the low 70s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and nice with temperatures in the lower 70s.

Sunday: Sunny but much cooler with highs only in the 50s.

Monday: Cold start with mid 30s, then mid 50s by the afternoon.

wis (WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.