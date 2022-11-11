FIRST ALERT WEATHER- One last warm day, then cooling down Sunday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We have one more day with temps topping off in the mid 70s, then a cold front chills us down to the upper 50s Sunday.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Partly cloudy with mid 70s today, just a little breeze around 15mph can be expected.

There’s a 20% chance of an isolated shower as a cold front passes tonight.

Lows are down into the mid 40s Sunday morning.

Much cooler for Sunday with upper 50s for high temps.

Frost is a concern for Monday morning with lows down into the mid 30s.

Next chance for showers returns Tuesday afternoon/evening.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

Today will be a beautiful day with highs in the mid 70s and partly cloudy skies. Expect a west wind to gust up to around 15mph, other than the breeze we have a gorgeous day.

A cold front moves in tonight and that will increase clouds and also bring a 20% chance of a few isolated showers. Lows dip down to the mid 40s!

Sunday will be much colder as northern flow moves in as high pressure builds. High temperatures are in the upper 50s. Skies are mostly sunny.

As the high pressure system builds over the region we have clear skies and calm winds that will chill us down into the mid 30s. Frost is a possibility for your Monday morning. By the afternoon highs reach the mid 50s.

The high moves over New England and funnels in a NE flow. There’s a low approaching from the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday that will put moisture on top of that cooler air and a “wedge” scenario settles in bringing us a dreary and cool day. Expect plenty of clouds with a 60% chance of light rain. Low temps are in the low 40s and highs reach the low 50s.

There’s a 20% chance of a few showers Wednesday as the wedge breaks up. Lows are in the mid 40s and highs reach the upper 50s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy, breezy, and warm with temperatures in the middle 70s.

Sunday: Sunny but much cooler with highs only in the upper 50s to near 60.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds with temperatures only in the middle 50s.

Tuesday: Increasing clouds with scattered showers during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain is 60%.

Wednesday: Decreasing clouds and still cool with highs in the upper 50s. 20% chance of a few showers.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of an afternoon shower. High temps are in the mid 50s.

