Driver killed after striking tree in single-vehicle collision in Orangeburg Co.

The driver was traveling south on Cannon Bridge Road when the collision occurred.
The driver was traveling south on Cannon Bridge Road when the collision occurred.
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, one person is deceased after a collision on Cannon Bridge Road near Rivermont Road, three miles south of Orangeburg.

The collision occurred on Nov. 11, around 10:15 a.m. Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said the driver was traveling south on Cannon Bridge Road.

The car ran off the right side of the road, hit a tree, and then went into a creek. The collision is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

