Driver killed after striking tree in single-vehicle collision in Orangeburg Co.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, one person is deceased after a collision on Cannon Bridge Road near Rivermont Road, three miles south of Orangeburg.

The collision occurred on Nov. 11, around 10:15 a.m. Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said the driver was traveling south on Cannon Bridge Road.

The car ran off the right side of the road, hit a tree, and then went into a creek. The collision is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

