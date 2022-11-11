SkyView
Embattled crypto exchange FTX files for bankruptcy

FILE - An advertisement for Bitcoin cryptocurrency is displayed on a street in Hong Kong, on...
FILE - An advertisement for Bitcoin cryptocurrency is displayed on a street in Hong Kong, on Feb. 17, 2022. Bitcoin slumped to a two-year low, Wednesday, Nov. 9, and other digital assets sold off following the sudden collapse of crypto exchange FTX Trading, which has been forced to sell itself to larger rival Binance.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)
By MATT OTT
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 9:55 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
(AP) - Embattled cryptocurrency exchange FTX, short billions of dollars, is seeking bankruptcy protection following its collapse this week.

FTX Trading said in a press release Friday that CEO and founder Sam Bankman-Fried has resigned. FTX also said Bankman-Fried’s Alameda Research hedge fund is among the entities filing for Chapter 11 in Delaware.

On Thursday, a person familiar with the matter said the Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission were looking into FTX to determine whether any criminal activity or securities offenses were committed. The person could not discuss details of the investigations publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The investigation is centered on the possibility that FTX may have used customers’ deposits to fund bets at Alameda Research. In traditional markets, brokers are expected to separate client funds from other company assets. Violations can be punished by regulators.

FTX had agreed earlier this week to sell itself to bigger rival Binance after experiencing the cryptocurrency equivalent of a bank run. Customers fled the exchange after becoming concerned about whether FTX had sufficient capital.

The crypto world had hoped that Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, might be able to rescue FTX and its depositors. However, after Binance had a chance to look at the books of FTX, it became clear that the smaller exchange’s problems were too big to solve and Binance backed out of the deal.

