Coroner identifies victim of Lexington Co. collision

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the victim who died after a motor vehicle incident at the intersection of Wescott Road and Bush River Road.

The collision occurred on Nov. 10, around 4 p.m. in Lexington County.

According to coroner Fisher, Jennifer Oneal Cassidy, 49, of Columbia was turning onto Bush River Road when she was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound on Bush River Road.

Cassidy was taken to a nearby hospital after the collision. She was later pronounced deceased at the hospital due to injuries sustained in the collision.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured during the collision. The collision is currently under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

