Clemson to meet Louisville in homestand game

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It is the beginning of the end of the regular season for Clemson this weekend.

The Tigers are scheduled to start their regular season end three-game homestand on Nov. 12. The Tigers will host the Louisville Cardinals at Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m.

The Tigers enter into Saturday’s contest ranked #12 after a loss to Notre Dame. Clemson’s ACC Championship Game berth has been cinched through tiebreakers but head coach Dabo Swinney wants more, “We want to win the division, we don’t want to tie for the division.”

Clemson has the opportunity to follow up on Swinney’s plans Saturday against the Cardinals. The Tigers are 7-0 all-time against Louisville.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.