SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Clemson to meet Louisville in homestand game

Notre Dame linebacker Jordan Botelho blocks the punt of Clemson's Aidan Swanson during the...
Notre Dame linebacker Jordan Botelho blocks the punt of Clemson's Aidan Swanson during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 8:30 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It is the beginning of the end of the regular season for Clemson this weekend.

The Tigers are scheduled to start their regular season end three-game homestand on Nov. 12. The Tigers will host the Louisville Cardinals at Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m.

The Tigers enter into Saturday’s contest ranked #12 after a loss to Notre Dame. Clemson’s ACC Championship Game berth has been cinched through tiebreakers but head coach Dabo Swinney wants more, “We want to win the division, we don’t want to tie for the division.”

Clemson has the opportunity to follow up on Swinney’s plans Saturday against the Cardinals. The Tigers are 7-0 all-time against Louisville.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Tracking Tornado potential
CCSO said this man escaped a detention center Thursday morning.
Manhunt underway for escaped inmate in Clarendon County
Jonathan Loveless (left) and William Wilson (right)
Bond set at $1 million in Columbia crime spree
A fixture of Forest Acres is being demolished and redeveloped.
Richland Mall to be demolished and redeveloped, largest investment in three decades to Forest Acres
38-year-old Charles Kenneth Meador is being charged after leading deputies on a pursuit.
Columbia man charged after leading deputies on pursuit

Latest News

Flooding on I-26 Friday morning after Nicole hit the Midlands.
Flooding on I-26 Friday morning
WIS First Alert Weather: Nov. 11, 2022
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Tracking Tornado potential
USC students prepare for Tropical Storm Nicole
USC students prepare for Tropical Storm Nicole