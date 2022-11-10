U.S. Marshals take lead in manhunt for escaped Clarendon County inmate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Friday investigators provided an update on the search for Shaun Wayne Wiles.

Wiles is still at large. The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Department said they do not believe Wiles is still in the county.

The U.S. Marshals have now become the lead investigating agency. There is an active search underway for Wiles.

The South Carolina Department of Corrections confirmed Wiles escaped twice during his time at a state prison in 2003. He was recaptured each time a few days later. Officials say after his second capture, he was moved to a more secure facility to spend the rest of his sentence, which ended in 2015.

A manhunt is underway Thursday morning for an escaped inmate. The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office said the man escaped from the Clarendon County Detention Center.

Shaun Wayne Wiles is described as being roughly 5′10 in height and approximately 160 lbs with grey hair. He has an identifying tattoo on his neck that reads ‘Melissa.’ WIS was told by the detention center Wiles was being held for the U.S. Marshals.

Investigators said the City of Manning Police Department, and multiple agencies including the U.S. Marshall’s Service, the Marshall’s Fugitive Task Force, SLED, the SC Highway Patrol ACERT Team, SCDNR, and the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the search.

K-9s were used along with a SLED helicopter to track Wiles. Shortly after daylight, Wiles was spotted by a homeowner in the trunk of her car as she was placing a bag into it.

Wiles was reported to have fled into the woods on foot. While a search was underway investigators were informed by a farmer of the theft of one of his trucks about a mile away. Video of the incident showed Wiles had taken the vehicle.

CCSO is advising anyone that sees the man to avoid contact and to call 9-1-1. Law enforcement said Wiles might be in a stolen vehicle described as a white 2006 GMC pickup truck, the tag number is 44568FM.

The U.S. Marshal’s service said WIles escaped at around 1:30 a.m. He was being held on a drug charge. A reward of $5000 is being offered for information leading to his arrest. Anyone with information on his location can leave a tip at 1-877-WANTED-2 (926-8332) or call 911.

The Clarendon County School District said it was alerted to the inmate escape this morning. Dr. Keisa Carr, Director of Communications and Community Relations said students and bus drivers at FE Dubose Career Center were diverted to Manning High School.

Wiles was arrested in Lexington County in 2020 in connection to a chop shop.

