Soda City Live: Quilts of Valor to celebrate our veterans

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This Saturday in Blythewood, those who serve and have served our country will be honored at the 2022 Veterans Day Celebration. One of the groups participating in the event to honor our vets will be the Quilts of Valor. The members of the Quilts of Valor Foundation make quality, handmade quilts and award them to service members or veterans who have been touched by war.

Donna Royson is part of the group. She’s an instructor with Quilt in a Day. Carolyn Lomas is part of the Blythewood Historical Society and Museum. They joined Soda City Live to invite the public to honor and love our vets.

The 2022 Veterans Day Celebration is this Saturday, November 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Doko Meadows Park in Blythewood. The main program will be at 2 p.m.

To learn more about Quilts of Valor go to https://www.qovf.org/.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.