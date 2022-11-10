SkyView
Soda City Live: Juvenile diabetes virtual forum
By Sierra Artemus
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - November is National Diabetes Month.

“Diabetes is a disease that impacts a person’s blood glucose,” according to the CDC. The condition affects about 37 million Americans which includes adults and youth.

Nonprofit Project Tech offers a diabetic support group and will host an upcoming virtual session led by a young juvenile diabetes advocate and Type 1 diabetic Kobi Henegan.

The session will be held via zoom Saturday, Nov. 12 at 11 a.m. Register for the Zoom link here.

Click here for more information click here.

