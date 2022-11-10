SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: Indoor vendor market and Food Truck Fridays at the Gala Event Center

Soda City Live: Indoor vendor market and Food Truck Friday’s at the Gala Event Center
Soda City Live: Indoor vendor market and Food Truck Friday’s at the Gala Event Center
By Sierra Artemus
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A local venue hosts events like parties, galas, and weddings.

When they aren’t busy with all that- they host Food Truck Fridays and an indoor market for local business owners and those looking for good food and products.

The Gala Event Center is located at 1801 Broad River Road in Columbia and is 10 minutes from downtown.

The owners of the venue also own a second location off of Clemson Road in Columbia, “The Gwynn”.

Soda City Live: Indoor vendor market and Food Truck Fridays at the Gala Event Center
Soda City Live: Indoor vendor market and Food Truck Fridays at the Gala Event Center(clear)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WIS has the latest developments as South Carolina votes.
DECISION 2022: South Carolina Votes
Democratic candidate for South Carolina Superintendent of Education Lisa Ellis.
Ellis campaign concedes in SC Superintendent of Education race
construction redevelopment generic
Richland Mall to be demolished and redeveloped, largest investment in three decades to Forest Acres
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Tropical showers and gusty winds likely Thursday and Friday for the Midlands
Thirty-three-year-old Shane Andrzejewski of Lexington, 28-year-old Joshua Allen Dutton of...
Rival motorcycle gang shooting in Lexington County leaves one dead, four arrested

Latest News

The 2022 Veterans Day Celebration is this Saturday, November 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Doko...
Soda City Live: Quilts of Valor to celebrate our veterans
Soda City Live: Forty-Seventh Annual Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic
Soda City Live: Forty-Seventh Annual Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic
Soda City Live: Be Well Wednesday - Butternut squash chili
Soda City Live: Butternut squash chili recipe
Soda City Live: Forty-Seventh Annual Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic
Soda City Live: Forty-Seventh Annual Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic