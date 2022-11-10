COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A local venue hosts events like parties, galas, and weddings.

When they aren’t busy with all that- they host Food Truck Fridays and an indoor market for local business owners and those looking for good food and products.

The Gala Event Center is located at 1801 Broad River Road in Columbia and is 10 minutes from downtown.

The owners of the venue also own a second location off of Clemson Road in Columbia, “The Gwynn”.

Soda City Live: Indoor vendor market and Food Truck Fridays at the Gala Event Center (clear)

