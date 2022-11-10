Soda City Live: Inaugural Miles Custom Racing Golf Championship

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Inaugural Miles Custom Racing Golf Championship will be held this Monday, Nov. 14, at LinRick Golf Course with a 9 a.m. start time.

Portions of the proceeds will be donated to various charities in South Carolina including, A Kid Again and Jr. Dragsters Racing 4 A Cause.

Teams will compete for cash and prizes in contests like the Longest Drive, Closest to the Pin, and the Harley Davidson Hole in One sponsored by Thunder Tower Harley Davidson. Breakfast, lunch, and dinner will also be served.

If you would like to play, sponsor or donate there is still time to get involved.

You can find more information at www.milescustomracing.com

