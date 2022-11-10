Soda City Live: Columbia Metropolitan Airport participates in Sunflower Program for Hidden Disabilities

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Traveling can be stressful for anyone, but for people with disabilities, traveling can be even more of a challenge.

For people with disabilities that are not visible, it can be hard to navigate a busy airport or for other travelers to recognize they even have a disability.

Columbia Metropolitan Airport will be participating in a Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program that will discreetly alert staff that a person self-identifies as a person with a hidden disability or has someone in their group who may need a little more time or help.

CAE will also implement other initiatives and inclusive resources around the airport for visitors.

