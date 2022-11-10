SkyView
Richland School District Two to have recount

By WIS News 10 Staff
Nov. 10, 2022
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials have announced that Richland School District Two will have a recount on Nov. 11.

The recount will include Joe Trapp & Theresa Holmes.

