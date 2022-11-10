Orangeburg County School District receives $190M bond referendum

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County School District is receiving a 190M bond referendum after many residents voted in favor of it in Tuesday’s election.

“It’s everybody’s responsibility to ensure our kids have a high-quality educational experience. Whether they’re at the store, or in the classroom, whether they’re at home, or at a community event. We want to make sure those values and expectations are extended beyond the classroom,” said OCSD Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster.

The funds will go towards the construction and maintenance of half a dozen schools in the district.

Also, the projects will include fine arts facilities and playgrounds and include the construction of athletic facilities.

According to Foster, the goal is to use the funds to enhance the educational experience of Orangeburg students.

The district said it plans to begin on many of the projects as early as February 2023 and have all the upgrades to be completed by 2025.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.