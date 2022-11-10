Manhunt underway for escaped inmate in Clarendon County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A manhunt is underway Thursday morning for an escaped inmate. The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office said the man escaped from the Clarendon County Detention Center.

Shaun Wayne Wiles is described as being roughly 5′10 in height and approximately 160 lbs with grey hair. He has an identifying tattoo on his neck that reads ‘Melissa.’ WIS was told by the detention center Wiles was being held for the U.S. Marshals.

CCSO is advising anyone that sees the man to avoid contact and to call 9-1-1.

The Clarendon County School District said it was alerted to the inmate escape this morning. Dr. Keisa Carr, Director of Communications and Community Relations said students and bus drivers at FE Dubose Career Center were diverted to Manning High School.

