SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Manhunt underway for escaped inmate in Clarendon County

CCSO said this man escaped a detention center Thursday morning.
CCSO said this man escaped a detention center Thursday morning.(CCSO)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 8:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A manhunt is underway Thursday morning for an escaped inmate. The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office said the man escaped from the Clarendon County Detention Center.

Shaun Wayne Wiles is described as being roughly 5′10 in height and approximately 160 lbs with grey hair. He has an identifying tattoo on his neck that reads ‘Melissa.’ WIS was told by the detention center Wiles was being held for the U.S. Marshals.

CCSO is advising anyone that sees the man to avoid contact and to call 9-1-1.

The Clarendon County School District said it was alerted to the inmate escape this morning. Dr. Keisa Carr, Director of Communications and Community Relations said students and bus drivers at FE Dubose Career Center were diverted to Manning High School.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WIS has the latest developments as South Carolina votes.
DECISION 2022: South Carolina Votes
Democratic candidate for South Carolina Superintendent of Education Lisa Ellis.
Ellis campaign concedes in SC Superintendent of Education race
construction redevelopment generic
Richland Mall to be demolished and redeveloped, largest investment in three decades to Forest Acres
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Tropical showers and gusty winds likely Thursday and Friday for the Midlands
Thirty-three-year-old Shane Andrzejewski of Lexington, 28-year-old Joshua Allen Dutton of...
Rival motorcycle gang shooting in Lexington County leaves one dead, four arrested

Latest News

WIS First Alert Weather: Nov. 10, 2022
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER- TRACKING NICOLE
Former Palmetto State Bank CEO Russell Laffitte is charged with conspiracy to commit wire...
‘He cheated’: Emotional first day of testimony in trial of alleged Murdaugh conspirator
Orangeburg County School District receives $190M bond referendum
Orangeburg County School District receives $190M bond referendum