FIRST ALERT WEATHER- TRACKING NICOLE

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

FIRST ALERT DAYS - Thursday and Friday for Tropical Conditions from Nicole

Lake Wind Advisory today until 7PM for wind gust up to 25mph

Tropical downpours will arrive Midday Thursday and continue into Friday.

Clearing is expected late Friday night, expect dry weather for the weekend

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

A First Alert Weather day has been issued for today and tomorrow as Nicole brings tropical downpours, soaking rains, gusty damaging winds and isolated tornadoes to the area. The most intense weather is expected Thursday night and Friday morning.

Nicole has made landfall in Florida as a hurricane, the system is expected to weaken and move over the Midlands on Friday. This is when we could see our strongest winds gusts up to 40 mph.

In total most of the Midlands will receive 1-2 inches of rain, with isolated communities picking up close to 3 inches. All this rain could produce some flooding concern in the typical low-lying areas.

Friday night a strong cold front will push Nicole and the showers out into the Atlantic setting up a sunny but cooler weekend. Highs on Saturday will still be mild in the lower 70s but Sunday might not make it out of the 50s as Fall-like weather returns to the Midlands.

The cooler, fall-like temperatures look to stick around for much of next week with highs only in the 50s

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

FIRST ALERT Thursday: Tropical showers arrive during the afternoon and continue into the evening. Highs in the lower 70s.

FIRST ALERT Friday: Rounds of tropical showers with wind gusts up to 40 mph. Highs in the low 70s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and nice with temperatures in the lower 70s.

Sunday: Sunny but much cooler with highs only in the 50s.

