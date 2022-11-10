Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic and Craft Festival

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As the holiday season is approaching the 46 annual Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic Art & Craft Festival will take place at the State Fairgrounds starting Friday through Monday.

Admission is good for all three days with a free return pass.

This show has been ranked a top 20 show of its kind and the number one show in South Carolina by Sunshine Artist Magazine, America’s premiere Art & Craft Magazine.

This year’s event will feature hundreds of talented artists and craftsmen bringing decorative treatments of pottery, fine art, glass, jewelry, and much more.

For more information or advanced discount tickets details at www.craftshow.com

