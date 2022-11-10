SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic and Craft Festival

The festival returns Nov. 12, 13, and 14th this year.
The festival returns Nov. 12, 13, and 14th this year.(The Craftsmen's Christmas Classic Art & Craft Festival)
By Mia Douglas
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As the holiday season is approaching the 46 annual Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic Art & Craft Festival will take place at the State Fairgrounds starting Friday through Monday.

Admission is good for all three days with a free return pass.

This show has been ranked a top 20 show of its kind and the number one show in South Carolina by Sunshine Artist Magazine, America’s premiere Art & Craft Magazine.

This year’s event will feature hundreds of talented artists and craftsmen bringing decorative treatments of pottery, fine art, glass, jewelry, and much more.

For more information or advanced discount tickets details at www.craftshow.com

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WIS has the latest developments as South Carolina votes.
DECISION 2022: South Carolina Votes
Democratic candidate for South Carolina Superintendent of Education Lisa Ellis.
Ellis campaign concedes in SC Superintendent of Education race
construction redevelopment generic
Richland Mall to be demolished and redeveloped, largest investment in three decades to Forest Acres
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Tropical showers and gusty winds likely Thursday and Friday for the Midlands
Thirty-three-year-old Shane Andrzejewski of Lexington, 28-year-old Joshua Allen Dutton of...
Rival motorcycle gang shooting in Lexington County leaves one dead, four arrested

Latest News

The Columbia Police Department logo
Ceasefire Columbia Call-In Tonight—Initiative to help offenders and end gun crime
Prisma Health sign
Prisma Health, Habitat for Humanity partner in Midlands home-building blitz
File photo of money
Mobile Crisis services to expand in SC communities after multi-million federal grant
SCDVA and Harvest Hope are teaming up for an Thanksgiving food drive for Veterans.
SCDVA and Harvest Hope team up for Thanksgiving food drive for Veterans