Ceasefire Columbia Call-In Tonight—Initiative to help offenders and end gun crime

The Columbia Police Department logo
The Columbia Police Department logo(Columbia Police Department)
By Mia Douglas
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 2:14 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today at 6 P.M. Ceasefire Columbia will take place at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center.

It will be hosted by Columbia Police Chief W.H. ‘Skip’ Holbrook and law enforcement partners including the United States Attorney’s Office – District of South Carolina.

The goal of Ceasefire Columbia is to deter gun crime, develop and promote community outreach efforts and provide training for repeat gun crime offenders.

This program identifies offenders and helps them break the cycle of future convictions by using a team approach including local social service and law enforcement agencies.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

