Bond set at $1 million in Columbia crime spree

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A judge set bond at $1 million for a 56-year-old man accused of robbing a store at gunpoint and breaking into two businesses.

William F. Wilson is charged with Armed Robbery, Possession of a Deadly Weapon during a Violent Crime, Burglary First Degree, Burglary Second Degree, and Two Counts of Petit Larceny.

Wilson has previous convictions. In 2009 and 2015 he was convicted of burglary, In 2018 he was convicted of petit larceny.

His current charges come from three separate investigations. The Columbia Police Department said on Oct. 22, Wilson was armed with a gun and threatened a clerk at the North Beltline Blvd Shell Gas Station. A large number of cigarettes were stolen in the incident.

On Oct. 24, Wilson is accused of breaking into the Gaz-Bah convenience store in the 3400 block of Devine St. A large number of tobacco products were taken in the burglary. CPD said a second suspect, Jonathan Loveless, 47, was arrested in connection to the case.

Loveless was charged with Second Degree Burglary and Petit Larceny. He is currently at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on a $100,000 surety bond.

In a Halloween incident, Wilson is accused of breaking into a business in the 2000 block of Devine St. Multiple bottles of liquor were stolen from the business.

Surveillance video from the business showed the suspect’s clothing. An officer at the scene saw a man matching the description and detained him. Wilson was later identified and his clothing was matched to at least two of the crimes.

