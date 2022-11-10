Benedict College officially opens new police station

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Benedict College Police Department will officially open its new headquarters on Monday, Nov. 14, at 11 a.m. The new facility is located at 2330 Laurel Street.

In addition to conducting tours of the new facility, the BCPD will also introduce their new canine officer Rayden.

Visitors will have an opportunity to explore their new electric squad car up close. The tour and introduction will end at 12:30 p.m.

