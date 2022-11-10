SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Benedict College officially opens new police station

Benedict College Logo
Benedict College Logo(AP)
By Mia Douglas
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Benedict College Police Department will officially open its new headquarters on Monday, Nov. 14, at 11 a.m. The new facility is located at 2330 Laurel Street.

In addition to conducting tours of the new facility, the BCPD will also introduce their new canine officer Rayden.

Visitors will have an opportunity to explore their new electric squad car up close. The tour and introduction will end at 12:30 p.m.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WIS has the latest developments as South Carolina votes.
DECISION 2022: South Carolina Votes
Democratic candidate for South Carolina Superintendent of Education Lisa Ellis.
Ellis campaign concedes in SC Superintendent of Education race
A fixture of Forest Acres is being demolished and redeveloped.
Richland Mall to be demolished and redeveloped, largest investment in three decades to Forest Acres
Thirty-three-year-old Shane Andrzejewski of Lexington, 28-year-old Joshua Allen Dutton of...
Rival motorcycle gang shooting in Lexington County leaves one dead, four arrested
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Tropical showers and gusty winds likely Thursday and Friday for the Midlands

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2018 file photo, Chadwick Boseman, a cast member in "Black Panther,"...
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ hits theaters, carrying on Chadwick Boseman’s legacy
gamecocks women's basketball logo.jpg
State’s top high school hoops player signs with Gamecocks’ women’s basketball
The City of Columbia and Richland School District Two are providing teens with paid work...
Richland School District Two to have recount
State Law Enforcement Division seal
SLED reports highest murder rate in state in three decades