Trial for Whispering Pines double homicide concludes

The Richland County Coroner's Office has identified the two people who died during an apparent...
The Richland County Coroner's Office has identified the two people who died during an apparent assault late Wednesday. (Source: Caroline Hecker/WIS)
By Mia Douglas
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The trial of Micah Brown concluded today with a guilty verdict on all counts, including one count of murder and one count of attempted murder per Tammie Fields, special assistant to the solicitor of the Fifth Judicial Circuit.

Four years ago, Jasmine Richardson, 24, and Brennan Montgomery, 25, were found dead inside a home on Whispering Pines road.

Officials say Choatte Neal III and Micah Brown are responsible for those deaths.

RELATED STORY: Vigil held for Whispering Pines double homicide victims from one year ago

The two suspects Choatte Neal III and Micah Brown have remained behind bars since the attack.

No word yet, on the trial or sentencing of Choatte Neal III.

The sentencing for Brown is tomorrow at 10 AM.

RELATED STORY: Coroner IDs victims who died following ‘apparent assault’ in Richland Co.

