Trial for Whispering Pines double homicide concludes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The trial of Micah Brown concluded today with a guilty verdict on all counts, including one count of murder and one count of attempted murder per Tammie Fields, special assistant to the solicitor of the Fifth Judicial Circuit.

Four years ago, Jasmine Richardson, 24, and Brennan Montgomery, 25, were found dead inside a home on Whispering Pines road.

Officials say Choatte Neal III and Micah Brown are responsible for those deaths.

RELATED STORY: Vigil held for Whispering Pines double homicide victims from one year ago

The two suspects Choatte Neal III and Micah Brown have remained behind bars since the attack.

No word yet, on the trial or sentencing of Choatte Neal III.

The sentencing for Brown is tomorrow at 10 AM.

RELATED STORY: Coroner IDs victims who died following ‘apparent assault’ in Richland Co.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.