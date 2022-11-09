Soda City Live: Third annual Colaroo Festival organized by students at University of South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - University of South Carolina students are working hard to put on the third annual Colaroo Festival.

The event is a hands-on opportunity for students to create and manage music festivals, and it’s all an assignment for a course taught by instructor and community organizer Dave Britt.

The festival will feature local artists and food and beverage trucks, and it is all FREE.

The Colaroo Festival will be held outside for the first time since its inception and will take place in Five Points Wednesday, Nov. 16, near Santee Avenue. For more info, click here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.