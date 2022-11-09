SkyView
Soda City Live: Third annual Colaroo Festival organized by students at University of South Carolina

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - University of South Carolina students are working hard to put on the third annual Colaroo Festival.

The event is a hands-on opportunity for students to create and manage music festivals, and it’s all an assignment for a course taught by instructor and community organizer Dave Britt.

The festival will feature local artists and food and beverage trucks, and it is all FREE.

The Colaroo Festival will be held outside for the first time since its inception and will take place in Five Points Wednesday, Nov. 16, near Santee Avenue. For more info, click here.

