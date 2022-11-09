Soda City Live: Saying “yum” to Harley Davidson bikes and chili

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you love to ride Harleys and love to eat chili, this is your event. The Thunder Riders H.O.G. Chili Cook-off is this Saturday.

Joe Hordych is the director of the Thunder Riders HOG chapter. HOG stands for Harley Owners Group - a worldwide organization. And Charity Redmond is the activities officer. They joined Soda City Live to invite the public to their event.

The Thunder Riders Harley Davidson Group Chili Cook-off is this Saturday at Thunder Tower headquarters. It’s from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.Thunder Tower is at 190 Pontiac Business Center Drive on the northeast side of Columbia.

The Thunder Riders Harley Davidson Group Chili Cook-off is this Saturday at Thunder Tower headquarters. It's from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Thunder Riders HOG chapter)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.