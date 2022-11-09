SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: Saying “yum” to Harley Davidson bikes and chili

The Thunder Riders Harley Davidson Group Chili Cook-off is this Saturday at Thunder Tower...
The Thunder Riders Harley Davidson Group Chili Cook-off is this Saturday at Thunder Tower headquarters. It's from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.(Thunder Riders HOG chapter)
By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 1:19 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you love to ride Harleys and love to eat chili, this is your event. The Thunder Riders H.O.G. Chili Cook-off is this Saturday.

Joe Hordych is the director of the Thunder Riders HOG chapter.  HOG stands for Harley Owners Group - a worldwide organization. And Charity Redmond is the activities officer. They joined Soda City Live to invite the public to their event.

The Thunder Riders Harley Davidson Group Chili Cook-off is this Saturday at Thunder Tower headquarters. It’s from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.Thunder Tower is at 190 Pontiac Business Center Drive on the northeast side of Columbia.

The Thunder Riders Harley Davidson Group Chili Cook-off is this Saturday at Thunder Tower...
The Thunder Riders Harley Davidson Group Chili Cook-off is this Saturday at Thunder Tower headquarters. It's from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.(Thunder Riders HOG chapter)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WIS has the latest developments as South Carolina votes.
DECISION 2022: South Carolina Votes
Thirty-three-year-old Shane Andrzejewski of Lexington, 28-year-old Joshua Allen Dutton of...
Rival motorcycle gang shooting in Lexington County leaves one dead, four arrested
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Democratic candidate for South Carolina Superintendent of Education Lisa Ellis.
Ellis campaign concedes in SC Superintendent of Education race
South Carolina Education Lottery officials confirmed the state's lottery completed "the...
Powerball tickets worth $1M and $50K sold in South Carolina

Latest News

Soda City Live: Winter solstice lantern parade art workshop
Soda City Live: City of Columbia to host workshop at art center for winter solstice parade
Soda City Live: Upcoming shows for broadway in Columbia
Soda City Live: Celebrate the holiday’s with Broadway in Columbia
Soda City Live: South Carolina adult prom
Soda City Live: Local organization hosting adult prom to benefit nonprofit
Deputy Ryan Rawl was a first lieutenant in the South Carolina National Guard.
Soda City Live: This Saturday you can honor a fallen veteran through soccer