SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

SCDVA and Harvest Hope team up for Thanksgiving food drive for Veterans

SCDVA and Harvest Hope are teaming up for an Thanksgiving food drive for Veterans.
SCDVA and Harvest Hope are teaming up for an Thanksgiving food drive for Veterans.(SCDVA and Harvest Hope)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Harvest Hope and the South Carolina Department of Veterans’ Affairs are teaming up for a Thanksgiving food drive.

Organizers said the food drive will run from Nov. 11 through Nov. 18th. It is dedicated to helping feed Veterans and their families in the Midlands for the Thanksgiving holiday.

On Monday, Nov. 21 a dropoff event and conference is planned for the Harvest Hope Food Bank at 2220 Shop Rd in Columbia at 11 a.m. Harvest Hope is asking the public for shelf-stable, non-perishable food items.

Multiple places and businesses have also agreed to serve as community drop-off locations:

  • South Carolina Dept. of Veterans’ Affairs 1800 St. Julian Place, Suite 305 Columbia, SC 29204
  • USC Dept. of Veterans & Military Affairs 901 Sumter Street, Suite 105 Columbia, SC 29208
  • Craft Axe Throwing 700 Gervais Street, Suite B2 Columbia, SC 29201
  • Ace Glass 5506 Two Notch Road Columbia, SC 29223
  • Simpson Hardware 40 W. Wesmark Blvd. Sumter, SC 29150

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WIS has the latest developments as South Carolina votes.
DECISION 2022: South Carolina Votes
Thirty-three-year-old Shane Andrzejewski of Lexington, 28-year-old Joshua Allen Dutton of...
Rival motorcycle gang shooting in Lexington County leaves one dead, four arrested
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Democratic candidate for South Carolina Superintendent of Education Lisa Ellis.
Ellis campaign concedes in SC Superintendent of Education race
South Carolina Education Lottery officials confirmed the state's lottery completed "the...
Powerball tickets worth $1M and $50K sold in South Carolina

Latest News

Gamecocks vs Vanderbilt on Saturday, Nov. 5 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Gamecocks build momentum from Vanderbilt victory, head to Florida to tackle Gators
"I Voted" sticker FILE PHOTO
Midlands election night tie leads to recount, potential for weeks of additional elections
File Graphic
Gas station shooting sends two to the hospital in Richland County
American Red Cross logo
Annual Carolina-Clemson Blood Battle to return for 38th year