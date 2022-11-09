SCDVA and Harvest Hope team up for Thanksgiving food drive for Veterans

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Harvest Hope and the South Carolina Department of Veterans’ Affairs are teaming up for a Thanksgiving food drive.

Organizers said the food drive will run from Nov. 11 through Nov. 18th. It is dedicated to helping feed Veterans and their families in the Midlands for the Thanksgiving holiday.

On Monday, Nov. 21 a dropoff event and conference is planned for the Harvest Hope Food Bank at 2220 Shop Rd in Columbia at 11 a.m. Harvest Hope is asking the public for shelf-stable, non-perishable food items.

Multiple places and businesses have also agreed to serve as community drop-off locations:

South Carolina Dept. of Veterans’ Affairs 1800 St. Julian Place, Suite 305 Columbia, SC 29204

USC Dept. of Veterans & Military Affairs 901 Sumter Street, Suite 105 Columbia, SC 29208

Craft Axe Throwing 700 Gervais Street, Suite B2 Columbia, SC 29201

Ace Glass 5506 Two Notch Road Columbia, SC 29223

Simpson Hardware 40 W. Wesmark Blvd. Sumter, SC 29150

