SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

SC abortion bill dead, legislators fail to reach compromise

Senate GOP Leader Shane Massey after House members don’t show up for the conference committee:...
Senate GOP Leader Shane Massey after House members don’t show up for the conference committee: “You’ve got amateurs over there playing legislative strategy, and they don’t know what they’re doing.” Says House members don’t want to solve problems but play political games.(Mary Green, WIS)
By Nevin Smith and Mary Green
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 2:37 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Senate and House negotiators failed to reach a compromise on abortion Wednesday. Lawmakers will have to wait until next year to introduce new legislation and start the process again.

The six-member conference committee approved a bill that banned abortion along party lines. This was done over the assertions from Senate GOP Leader Shane Massey that a restrictive bill would not pass the Senate.

Massey later said after House members failed to show up to the conference committee, “You’ve got amateurs over there playing legislative strategy, and they don’t know what they’re doing.”

Wednesday’s legislative stalling led to Senators voting to adjourn with House and Senate negotiators failing to reach compromise on abortion legislation ahead of Sunday’s deadline to pass in both chambers.

House Speaker Murrell Smith said, “The bill is dead.”

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WIS has the latest developments as South Carolina votes.
DECISION 2022: South Carolina Votes
Thirty-three-year-old Shane Andrzejewski of Lexington, 28-year-old Joshua Allen Dutton of...
Rival motorcycle gang shooting in Lexington County leaves one dead, four arrested
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Democratic candidate for South Carolina Superintendent of Education Lisa Ellis.
Ellis campaign concedes in SC Superintendent of Education race
South Carolina Education Lottery officials confirmed the state's lottery completed "the...
Powerball tickets worth $1M and $50K sold in South Carolina

Latest News

construction redevelopment generic
Richland Mall to be demolished and redeveloped, largest investment in three decades to Forest Acres
Prisma Health sign
Prisma Health, Habitat for Humanity partner in Midlands home-building blitz
File photo of money
Mobile Crisis services to expand in SC communities after multi-million federal grant
Colie Dawkins
Father of dead Newberry baby charged with homicide